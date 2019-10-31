Two arrested in Vanoss school threat

Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies say they will maintain an increased presence at Vanoss Public Schools after two students were arrested Wednesday for making threats of violence against school officials.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said the incident began when a concerned parent alerted deputies to a message they saw on their child’s Snapchat account.
“(The parent) saw something on their (child’s) Snapchat messages that worried them, so they took a screenshot of the message and brought it in to the Sheriff’s Office,” Christian said.
In part, the message said the sender wished someone would “shoot up the school,” and named two individuals they wanted to “shoot … first.” The sender also said they would “help (do the shooting)."
Records indicate deputies went to the school to speak with administrators about the threat. During their discussion with school officials, deputies were able to identify the sender of the message and made contact with that student and their guardian. Deputies report their investigation determined another student was involved in an exchange of messages with the sender, during which, the threats were made. Deputies arrested the student who sent the message at the school, then went to the residence of the other student involved in the exchange. That student was also arrested.
Records indicate a third student was present during the exchange in which the threat was made, but that student did not participate in the exchange.
Because they are juveniles, the identities of the students involved in the incident have been withheld.
Christian said deputies were called to Vanoss Public Schools again Thursday after two more students, allegedly upset over the arrests, made statements which bordered on threatening, but those students were not arrested.
