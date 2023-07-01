On a screen near you, you can now check out Ada’s hottest real estate, best local adventures, and everything that makes Ada, and surrounding areas.
TV show host, Tyler Thompson, is an Ada area born local, who is hosting Ada’s brand new real estate TV show, “Negotiators Luxe”, streaming on the “Reveel” App for free on Roku, Firestick, AppleTV, and online.
As a realtor in the Ada area with Merry Terry Associates, he “really wants to showcase where I’m from, because I’m proud of that.” says Thompson on the morning of his very first episode launch pilot named “Butter Be Careful: Horses Waffles, and the Pacific Ocean” – which also happened to be on his birthday! What an extra exciting day.
This show features a collaboration of six states, where Tyler Thompson represents Oklahoma right here in Ada! Putting Ada on the map as one of Oklahoma’s best hidden gems.
His vision is to showcase and support the community. To show the possibilities of what our community can actually be.
“I’ve been here my whole life. [I’ve noticed that] a lot of people don’t realize how GREAT Ada, and surrounding, is,” Thompson shared. “Because, I grew up [on a farm] in Stonewall. I want to showcase how great the farm and ranch side of things are, too, that’s another thing that gets left out a lot.
“I think my main thing is that it will shine a good light on our community in our area, because we have a million different people doing a million different things. It allows me to [showcase that and] let other people thrive with me.”
“Ada has so many possibilities. It’s going to take some of the younger generation pouring into the community here, and I want to help do that.”
“The potential here is that if we want a better Ada with new business and beautiful houses, then we need to build them. We need to be the ones who do it. No one else is going to do it. So we should just do it.”, says Thompson.
With an all locally hired film and production crew, Tyler Thompson, wants to showcase all of the innovation that’s happening here. He also wants to show the behind the scenes of what being a realtor really is like. He states that being a realtor looks like “being in a committee, we’re picking up trash, or being on the Ada Board of Realtors, where he is the President.
Along with Norman based Co-host, Mariah Kalhor, “we are positive that this TV show is exactly what Oklahoma needs to help show the world exactly WHY we love, not only Oklahoma, but our small city of Ada, especially!”
Add Tyler Thompson on Facebook or connect with him on Instagram @TylercThompson.
Tune in for a new episode each month. There are talks of getting more weekly episodes soon!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.