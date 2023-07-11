A cluster of severe thunderstorms rolled across Oklahoma early Tuesday damaging power lines and tearing apart several structures in Ada and Byng.
The storms also dumped heavy rain throughout the area, prompting flood watches and warnings across the state.
According to OG&E's outage map web page, nearly 100 customers in Ada and more than 500 in Byng were without power at around 6 a.m.
A flood watch remains in effect for the entire Ada area until 9 a.m.
