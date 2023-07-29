Stop by Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 1400 Lonnie Abbott Boulevard in Ada, and try one of their deliciously healthy smoothies, wraps, flat bread, sandwiches, quesadillas, or salads.
They also have a kid’s menu, breakfast items, and a great selection of sides to choose from.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is open 7am-9pm, Monday-Friday, 8am-9pm Saturdays, and 10am-8pm Sundays. They have a drive-thru and a great catering menu. If you are interested in catering contact the store today at (580) 559-2471.
