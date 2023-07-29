tropical smoothie rc1.jpg

Stop by Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 1400 Lonnie Abbott Boulevard in Ada.

Stop by Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 1400 Lonnie Abbott Boulevard in Ada, and try one of their deliciously healthy smoothies, wraps, flat bread, sandwiches, quesadillas, or salads.

They also have a kid’s menu, breakfast items, and a great selection of sides to choose from.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is open 7am-9pm, Monday-Friday, 8am-9pm Saturdays, and 10am-8pm Sundays. They have a drive-thru and a great catering menu. If you are interested in catering contact the store today at (580) 559-2471.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you