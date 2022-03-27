On the evening of March 26, 2022, the Ada Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in Ada, Ok. Upon arrival, they contacted the suspect, who fired a gun at them and barricaded himself in his apartment.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Tactical Team (TAC) was requested, and responded to the address. As troopers approached the suspect’s apartment, he again opened fire. Troopers returned fire, striking the suspect and killing him. The suspect has been identified as TIMOTHY YOCOM 03/23/1984 .
No Oklahoma Highway Patrol personnel were injured during the incident. The troopers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
The Pontotoc County District Attorney’s Office has been notified, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Troop Z will continue the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.