Residents in stonewall are without running water and city officials are scrambling to remedy the situation.
According to a post on the town of Stonewall’s Facebook page, low water pressure was reported yesterday morning. It was indicated that both water pumps have gone out at the water plant and there is now no running water.
Stonewall Mayor William Nichols was able to get in contact with someone in Tulsa who can repair one of the pumps. The page explains, “We are dropping it off for them to tear apart and fix it.”
According to Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier, Happyland is sending a tanker truck with potable water for various needs.
Letellier said Walmart in Ada donated a pallet of bottled drinking water for the city to give to residents at City Hall.
On the town’s Facebook page, it was indicated that they will keep residents updated on the situation.
