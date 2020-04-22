Tornado Warning Issued for Pontotoc, Coal counties

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Tornado Warning for northwestern Coal County and central Pontotoc County until 5:45 p.m.
At 4:55 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable fo producing a tornado was located near Fitzhugh, moving east at 40 mph.
Pontotoc County officials report seeing strong rotation with this storm, currently located due south of Ada.
Tornados and ping pong ball size hail are hazards associated with this storm. The storm was identified via radar indicated rotation. Flying debris wil; be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
Locations impacted by this warning are Ada, Roff, Stonewall, Fitzhugh and Centrahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.