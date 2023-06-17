Agents with the District 22 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, along with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Child Cyber Crime Unit, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ada Police Department arrested Coda Stout, 25, of Ada Tuesday morning on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
District 22 District Attorney Erik Johnson said, in April, DTF agents received a tip regarding Stout from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and began their investigation soon thereafter.
Stout’s phones and computers were seized when law enforcement executed the warrant. He is employed as a paramedic in a neighboring district, Johnson said.
According to an affidavit filed in Pontotoc County District Court, agents obtained a warrant for a social media company, Snap, Inc., also known as Snapchat.
The warrant was for an account believed to have belonged to Stout.
In the records affiliated with the account, it indicated that Stout intended to purchase child sexual abuse material from another user as far back as 2019.
Stout reportedly told the other user that, in regard to the material being purchased, “the younger the better.”
The affidavit indicated that the contents of the account showed 21 photographs and videos of pornography, with at least 19 depicting females below the age of 18, and engaged in various sex acts and displaying nudity. Some of the females were estimated to be as young as 9 years old.
After agents arrested Stout at his home in the 2800 block of Abbey Drive, they seized his cell phone, and after receiving his permission to search it, reviewed the content of a folder and found multiple images of children below the age of 18 engaged in sex acts, which included a female child as young as five years old being sexually violated by an adult.
During an interview with agents, Stout reportedly said that he had never had any physical contact with any underage girl but stated he had come across videos and still images of children under 18 that are “sexual in nature.”
Stout reportedly said initially, the underage videos and photos was a morbid curiosity and then later said he was sexually drawn to the videos and pictures of children.
Stout said he knew looking at and sending the videos to other people was wrong, but attempted to justify it by telling himself that it “was a victimless crime,” and he could not control his impulses and wouldn’t stop looking at them, he reportedly told agents.
According to NCMEC, its CyberTipline receives reports from the public and online electronic service providers (ESPs). To date more than 1,500 ESPs are registered to make reports, and 17% of these are non-U.S. based companies who voluntarily choose to report to the CyberTipline. In 2022, only 236 companies submitted CyberTipline reports and just 5 ESPs (Facebook, Instagram, Google, WhatsApp, and Omegle) accounted for more than 90% of the reports.
“This is validation for our renewed efforts of our Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force pursuing sexual predators,” Johnson said. “Thanks to financial assistance my office received from the Chickasaw Nation, we are growing our taskforce to be able to investigate and prosecute more cases like this one. This is a perfect example of the DA’s Office, local law enforcement and the Chickasaw Nation working together to keep our communities and children safe.”
In 2022, NCMEC’s CyberTipline received more than 32 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation, with over 99.5% of those reports regarding child sexual abuse material, also known as child pornography.
Stout is being held at the Pontotoc County Justice Center, and is facing charges of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, Johnson said.
