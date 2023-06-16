A late evening thunderstorm rolled through Konawa Thursday, severely damaging the Konawa High School field house.
The storm was part of a multi-state thunderstorm and tornado outbreak.
Konawa Schools Superintendent Karis Reavis said the storm hit the school at about 10 o'clock Thursday night.
"Obviously strong winds, maybe straight-line winds that peeled off the roof over here," Reavis said Friday morning, gesturing toward pieces of the roof that had landed to the east of the field house, just adjacent to the old gym. "It took about half the roof, and that's what's on the ground on the east side of the building now."
Insulation and ceiling tiles littered the halls, classrooms, training rooms and weight rooms in the facility. Large puddles of rainwater covered most of the floors.
"It looks bad to me," Reavis added. "I suspect it could be totaled. We've already contacted our insurance adjustors, so they'll be coming out to look at it. We've gotten ahold of a roofing company who's coming out to put a temporary roof over it so we don't get any more damage on the inside."
The same severe weather outbreak spawned a tornado in the Texas panhandle that killed three and injured dozens more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.