Three people were arrested Saturday morning after reportedly breaking into a local vehicle dealership, ransacking the office, and then stealing and driving away with three vehicles.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said those arrested were Dustin Adam Hoots, 34, Tupelo; Weston Nash Ross, 33, Fittstown; and Adam Blake Hamilton, 37, Ada.
The burglary occurred in the early morning hours Saturday at Hilltop Dodge, 1109 N. Broadway Ave. in Ada. Hilltop Dodge General Manager Cliff Underwood said they were notified about the burglary by Ada police.
While checking the dealership, they noticed that vehicles were missing. "So, we GPS-tracked (one of the vehicles) and found it in a field out by Fitzhugh," Underwood said. "And Ada PD -- and it was the best cooperation I've ever seen in my life -- they arranged immediately with the sheriff's department to send someone out there."
Law enforcement officers were working the scene near Fittstown where two of the stolen vehicles were located. Underwood said they tracked the third vehicle and it was moving, about three miles away from the scene. Law enforcement officers caught up to the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
The three suspects eventually bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot, Sheriff Christian said. Law enforcement, including Pontotoc County sheriff's deputies, Chickasaw Lighthorse police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Ada police, conducted a manhunt and all three suspects were captured soon after.
