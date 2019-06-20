Thousands of residents remained without power throughout southern Oklahoma Thursday as crews continued to struggle to repair downed electrical lines and poles from Wednesday morning's severe thunderstorms.
As of late morning Thursday, OG&E's System Watch webpage reported more than 2000 customers without power in Pauls Valley, and 655 customers in Ada still in the dark, and Stonewall faced 231 customer without power.
People's Electric Cooperative's reported on their website, "we work to restore power to the remaining 2,200 locations in our 11 county service area who are still without power this morning." That number was down from about 9000 at 11 p.m. last night.
This is a developing story. Watch this space for updates.
