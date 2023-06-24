The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual member banquet Thursday at East Central University’s Chickasaw Conference Center. The Wizard of Oz-based theme was “There’s No Place Like Home.”
The evening was kicked off with drinks and dinner.
Chamber President/CEO Shana Wood opened the ceremonies with a welcome message. Scott Tulane of Mercy Hospital led the group over 100 members with an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance.
After dinner and introductions, a popular fund-raising event, the “dessert dash,” had Chamber members running down the paper yellow brick as fast as they could to claim one of 30 lavish donated desserts.
Chamber board members posed as Wizard of Oz characters as they spoke to the audience about the improvements, opportunities, and goals for the Chamber in the coming year.
The evening was capped off my the revelation of the Chamber’s new logo.
