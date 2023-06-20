As July steadily approaches so does the feud that everyone in Byng looks forward to every year.
Once a year on the Fourth of July, a battle for the best fireworks show happens over the Byng Lake between two men named Kevin. Kevin Holland and Kevin Truett share more than just a name, they also live in the same neighborhood and share a love for fireworks.
So naturally, around the fourth, both Kevins attempt to outshine the other with their own unique and boisterous displays of patriotism. The battle over the years has taken the community by storm and they have slowly turned this small feud between two Kevins into a whole Fourth of July Event for all.
This will be the ninth year Holland and Truett have hosted the annual “Battle of the Kevins” at their homes in Byng. “We both just happened to live in the same neighborhood and both love to do fireworks,” Holland explained how this all started, “it was just kind of natural.”
Despite the name given to their show, Holland and Truett are far from enemies. The event has always been more like a collaborative project rather than a battle.
“We found out we both loved fireworks so he came over one afternoon and we thought we could correlate everything and pop them off together…and it’s just grown from there,” Truett said.
Holland said the name came from his neighbors who witnessed the show. “When people would see it they were like ‘man it looked like you guys were shooting bombs at each other’ cause’ we’re both just right across the lake from each other. So basically it looked like we were having a war across the lake.”
The community has really made this fun thing between two neighbors... a battle for the ages. From voting on who had the best display in previous years to some reenacting famous moments in historical battles on the lake during the show, the community around them has truly made the “Battle of the Kevins” special.
Holland told The Ada News that both he and Truett didn’t expect that this would become more than just a show for their families. It was only after they started receiving calls from other neighbors asking when the next show would happen that they realized how big this could be.
Since starting, Holland and Truett were given fire trucks from the city of Byng so they can continue to put on these memorable battles over the lake. Besides that, the event now has a live D.J., a medical helicopter in case of injuries and the they sell shirts for 20 dollars. Trust said “It’s just grown over the years and it’s a lot of fun to do. We had no idea it would get this big.”
Holland and Truett are more than grateful for the support they have received. Holland says he feels that they have an obligation to the community now since so many of them look forward to the show.
“We’ve been really fortunate to get a lot of support from our local community…but certainly the Byng community as well,” Holland said.
In fact, this year’s show is in memory of a neighbor that supported them not just in the battle, but all year round. Milburn Wilson was not just a neighbor to them but Truett said he was also a dear friend.
“When we first moved in, he was a very helpful neighbor…he and my daughter had a pretty good relationship. she loved to fish, and he fed the fish so they would talk” Truett explained.
As the years went on, Wilson and his family became good friends with the feuding firework duo. Wilson passed away on April 5 of this year so Holland and Truett want to make this year’s show extra special by honoring Wilson and his family.
While Holland and Truett are unsure of what the display will look like, they are excited to try something new. After switching vendors, Truett said that he’s got some bigger and louder fireworks than what he usually sets off.
“This year by changing vendors, I’ve got some ones that will really make a big boom.” Truett continued, “I’m anxious to see what those do.”
The citizens of Byng are surely just as anxious to see the show as well. Even if the rivalry isn’t real, the amazing memories and the community it brings together is.
