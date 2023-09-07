Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s world-renowned comic opera brings a western twist to East Central University on Monday, Sept. 18.
The show will take place in the Ataloa Theatre, located in the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center, at 7 p.m. Western attire is optional.
Set in Say-ville Oklahoma, the plot involves the escapades of the area’s largest landowner, Count Almaviva, who has an eye for the ladies — including his old friend Figaro’s fiancé, Susanna. His young employee Cherubino also has an attraction for the ladies, including the Count’s wife, Rosina. The Count sends Cherubino off to the army. The Countess and Susanna exchange identities to trick the Count. Will Figaro and Susanna marry? How about a second wedding? Will the Count and Countess save their marriage? Come prepared for surprises, shenanigans and belly laughs!
The cast is made up of stars from the area and across the state — including Jeffrey Ambrosini as “the Count,” a wealthy rancher; Christian Morren as his wife, the Countess; Zachary DeVault as Figaro, the ranch foreman; ECU’s own Dr. Melody Baggech and Emily Pope as Susanna, the Countess’ maid and Figaro’s betrothed; and ECU alumna Teresa White as the teenage rodeo rider Cherubino.
Other featured cast plotting to spoil Figaro and Susanna’s wedding includes ECU student Haleigh Kyle as Marcellina, Alan Marshall as Bartolo, Jay Carlton as Basilio, ECU alumnus Wiley Winters as Curzio, and ECU student Seth Riden as Antonio. Another ECU student, Brianna-Jo Davis, and Kate Pierce will appear as Cherubino’s girlfriend Barbarina. Kathleen Carlton will provide narration.
The Garvin County Sinfonietta, a chamber orchestra with professional musicians from Oklahoma City, makes Mozart’s brilliant music sparkle.
Alan Marshall is staging the production. Melody Baggech is vocal coach and ECU’s Rudy Lupinski is accompanist. Other members of the production team include Valerie Harper, costumes; Jake Stacy, set design; Sherri Hicks, stage manager & props; Steve Freeman, General Manager.
This unique comedy is being produced by the Garvin County Choral Society & Sinfonietta in collaboration with East Central University. Dr. Jack Bowman is producing the show and conducting.
General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased online by visiting https://www.ecok.edu/hbffac-box-office. ECU students and employees receive free admission with their university ID.
