This week’s creature is a bird that, like last week’s feature, can be difficult to identify as it resembles several other flycatcher species.
I’ll get to the eastern wood-peewee, but first, let me correct a mistake that I made in last week’s column.
I wrote that the Acadian flycatcher is from the tyrant flycatcher family, which includes “scissor-tailed, eastern and western flycatchers.”
It should have read, “This bird (Acadian flycatcher) is from the tyrant flycatcher family, which includes the scissor-tailed flycatcher, and eastern and western kingbirds.”
Sorry about the mistake. It’s been bothering me all week!
The eastern wood-peewee, as the name implies, is a bird of the woodlands. The male’s whistling call — pee-weee! — is commonly heard during the summer breeding season, but may go unnoticed unless one is familiar with them.
I enjoy locating and photographing these birds, neither of which is easy to do. Learning the songs and calls helps with locating them, but, because these birds often stay in the shade of tree canopies, the lighting is usually low, so using a higher ISO is often a must.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that when several flycatcher species live in the same forest, the eastern wood-pewee tends to forage higher in the trees than least and Acadian flycatchers, but lower than great crested flycatchers.
Appearance
At about 6 inches in length, eastern wood-peewees are medium in size for flycatchers. They are grayish above, with a peaked head and two white wingbars on each wing.
They are pale below with a yellowish tinge, and have yellow lower mandibles. Although they lack the solid white eyerings of the Empidonax flycatchers, they do have white along the backs of the eyes (photos).
Habitat and food
Eastern wood-peewees inhabit woodland clearings and edges. They eat mostly insects and other arthropods, and often perch partway up in a tree canopy, then sally up to hawk insects out of the air.
Insects taken include flies, wasps, moths, true bugs, bees, beetles, grasshoppers, crickets, butterflies and mayflies. They will also pick food from tree branches and the ground, including insects, some spiders and millipedes.
Range
This species inhabits the eastern two-thirds of Oklahoma, and the eastern half of the United States, from the Plains States to the East Coast.
Nesting
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports the eastern wood peewee nests in a variety of habitats, including mature woodlands, urban shade trees, roadsides, woodlots and orchards.
A female will lay two to four eggs, which are incubated for about two weeks. Nestling period is from 16 to 18 days.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
