A Great Dane / mastiff named Oscar sits in the shade on a warm afternoon Wednesday in Byng. The heat wave that descended on Oklahoma abated briefly, but forecasts indicate a return to double-digit high temperatures by Sunday.

The brutal heat that descended on Oklahoma earlier this week is forecast to return by Sunday, with a high temperature in the Ada area of around 100.

Readers are reminded to take extra caution during summer heat, including

1. Wearing loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

2. Using your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

3. Finding shade, and drinking plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

4, Avoiding high-energy activities or work outdoors, during midday heat, if possible.

5. Making sure pets have shade, ventilation, and plenty of water.

