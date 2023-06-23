The brutal heat that descended on Oklahoma earlier this week is forecast to return by Sunday, with a high temperature in the Ada area of around 100.
Readers are reminded to take extra caution during summer heat, including
1. Wearing loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
2. Using your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.
3. Finding shade, and drinking plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
4, Avoiding high-energy activities or work outdoors, during midday heat, if possible.
5. Making sure pets have shade, ventilation, and plenty of water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.