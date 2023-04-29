With spring now in full swing, The Clinic has scheduled free physicals for students across Pontotoc, Seminole, and Garvin counties in advance of summer and fall sports.
The first round of physicals is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, at the Konawa High School gymnasium. Physicals are available for Konawa students only from 9-11:30 a.m. After lunch, from 1-4 p.m., any other area students may receive physicals. The gym is located at 701 W. South Street in Konawa.
The second round of physicals is scheduled for Monday, May 8, at The Clinic’s medical office in Stratford. Free physicals are available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Clinic is located at 302 S. Smith Street in Stratford.
The third round of free sports physicals will take place on Tuesday, May 16, at the Seminole High School gymnasium. Physicals are available for Seminole students only from 3-5 p.m. From 5-6 p.m., students from other area schools are invited to receive physicals. The gym is located at 2703 Highway 9 West in Seminole.
The fourth and final round of free sports physicals is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, at H2O Church in Ada. Students from Pontotoc County area schools are welcome, including Ada, Roff, Stonewall, Allen, Byng, Latta, Vanoss, and Tupelo. Mercy and Select Physical Therapy will partner with The Clinic at this last event. H2O is located at 16615 County Road in Ada.
Note that physical forms must be signed by the participating student’s parent or legal guardian beforehand. Forms will be available at the events.
For more information, please call The Clinic at (580) 436-5111.
