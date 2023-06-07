The Clinic has named Liz Massey as Chief Quality Officer, promoting her to its senior leadership team. Originally hired in July 2021, Massey initially served The Clinic as the Director of Quality Management.
The Chief Quality Officer is responsible for the planning, administration, and monitoring of consistent readiness of all clinical quality-related initiatives and quality improvement processes at The Clinic, The Women’s Clinic, and The Kids Clinic.
“Quality is very important to us and we want each of our patients to feel heard, responded to, and respected,” said Brenda Ware, Chief Executive Officer for The Clinic. “Liz has worked well with all our employees in the quality department to improve our workflows and the overall patient experience, and we look forward to her continued leadership in this new role.”
Massey holds multiple credentials in the healthcare field. She is a Doctor of Nursing Practice and holds a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Massey holds board certifications in Nursing Executive, Nursing Executive Advanced, and Nursing Professional Development. She has served on the Oklahoma Board of Nursing, including a term as board president, and continues to teach in the online “RN to BSN” program for East Central University.
“The mission of The Clinic is an easy one to get behind,” Massey said. “The leadership at The Clinic recognizes strategy and vision to elevate our team performance and ultimately to meet the challenges of the future of health care. We provide care to anyone who needs it, and we do so with accuracy and individualized needs in mind.”
