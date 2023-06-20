“Let’s Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour” was at the Ada Public Library this past week. This tour was put on by the Oklahoma Broadband Office in an effort to gather public input on a five-year plan to connect all of Oklahoma to high-speed internet. The meeting was open to everyone, from business owners to local citizens. Ada was one of the 18 cities they are passing through.
Many people voiced their opinions on their current internet connection. From local citizens to internet providers themselves, the meeting was chock full of people who wanted to learn more about this five-year plan.
The Halls were some of the few at the meeting who were wanting to voice their issues with their internet service. Clint Hall and his wife, Connie Hall, live just north of Ada and they say their internet service is just awful.
“We’re on the AT&T system and it’s old and obsolete and overloaded [sic]…We’re trying to find some other options for our internet service,” Hall said.
Shoddy internet for the price of high speed is a common complaint for people who live in rural areas. The frustration is understandable since almost everything from entertainment to keeping in touch with relatives is done online.
Every Oklahoman should have the right to good internet, no matter if they’re in the center of Oklahoma City or in small communities like Arpelar. That is what the Oklahoma Broadband Office believes and with this plan, they intend to deliver on it.
This five-year plan is called the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment or BEAD. This program along with the Digital Equity Act is a part of a funding bill signed in 2021. The bill is called the Infrastructure Bill and it serves to provide funding to different infrastructures including broadband.
The bill gave 65 billion dollars to broadband funding across the country and out of that, 42.5 billion of it will go towards the BEAD program. The BEAD program is not just in Oklahoma, it’s a nationwide project to expand high-speed internet access by funding, planning and infrastructure deployment.
The Digital Equity Act, or DEA, is the second part of BEAD. Around 3 billion of the 65 billion dollars will be used for the DEA. The DEA will provide funding for three grant programs that will go towards making sure people have the skills and capacity to use the Internet.
The priority areas for expanding access are areas with no internet access or if the internet access is extremely limited. The amount of money that will be given to Oklahoma for this project will not be known until June 30. So while they wait for the funds, the Oklahoma Broadband Office is reaching out to locals to help better strategize how they should use it.
Most of the meeting was dedicated to answering questions and getting opinions on their current internet service. Many topics were discussed like how the community would benefit from access to high-speed internet and what digital inclusion opportunities are offered to the citizens of Ada.
MJ Barton, the outreach manager at the Oklahoma Broadband Office, said that the meeting went well.
“Phenomenal, we had a phenomenal group of people that came out and were willing to talk about what issues they’re having,” Barton said.
Ada is the tour’s sixteenth stop out of 18 cities in Oklahoma. Out of all the meetings so far, Barton found the people’s interest in economic growth to be surprising.
“Normally we hear affordability and infrastructure are the two biggest hurdles people are facing,” Barton explained, “but they want to grow, the city of Ada wants to grow and they want more economic development opportunities and get that they need better internet service.”
Barton believes that BEAD will deliver on its promise to connect our rural areas to high speed internet and much more by 2028.
