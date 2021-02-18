Due to inclement weather, our carrier was not able to deliver our newspaper to some surrounding communities. Therefore, any subscribers in Stratford, Konawa, Asher and Vanoss will likely not get a paper today. We will get a paper delivered as soon as it's safe to do so. If you have online access, the E-edition is available. If you have any questions, please call 580-332-4433

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you