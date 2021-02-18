Due to inclement weather, our carrier was not able to deliver our newspaper to some surrounding communities. Therefore, any subscribers in Stratford, Konawa, Asher and Vanoss will likely not get a paper today. We will get a paper delivered as soon as it's safe to do so. If you have online access, the E-edition is available. If you have any questions, please call 580-332-4433
The Ada News paper delivery delayed
ADA [ndash] Memorial services for Ann Marie Zimmerman, 74, of Ada will be held at a later date. Mrs. Zimmerman passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her home. She was born April 24, 1946, in Faribault, MN to Victor and Doris Wicksell Hinderacker. She graduated from Kenyon High School in Ke…
ALLEN [ndash] Services for Theron O'Dell "Dell" Howry, 79, of Allen are 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Richmond Avenue Free Will Baptist Church in Allen. Rev. Buddy Drake will officiate. A Committal service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Ada. Mr. Howry passed…
ADA [ndash] Gary Lee Anderson, 76, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Ada. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada.
ADA [ndash] Franklin Andy Coody Jr., 58, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Feb. 8, 2021 in Ada. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Estes~Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada. Interment will follow at Dolberg Cemetery in Roff, Oklahoma.
