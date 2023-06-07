The Chickasaw Nation hosted its Annual Children’s Fair at Wintersmith Park recently. The fair had an array of activities like corn hole, potato sack races, and ducking volunteers in the dunk tank. Many different organizations, some apart of the Chickasaw Nation, volunteered their time and resources to make the fair possible. Along with the activities, some of the organizations set up tables to pass out free gifts to the kids and educate them on what they do.
On June 3, The Children’s Fair took place at the park outside the Wintersmith Lodge. This marked the 20th year of the fair and the turnout was more than they could have asked for. Kids of all ages were lined up to participate in the many activities provided by the Chickasaw Nation and other volunteer groups.
The Chickasaw Nation and some organizations that cater to children are responsible for the fair. Groups such as The Chickasaw Nation Pediatric Clinic, The Child Development Center, Chickasaw Nation Define Your Direction, The Chickasaw Nation WIC Department and many more volunteered their time to run the fair. Not only did they volunteer their time but some organizations set up tables to pass out free gifts to the children as well as free information on what they do. Besides free gifts and games, the fair also had snacks for the families who showed up. Kids could be seen with bags of popcorn in one hand and cotton candy in the other, provided by the many volunteers running the snack stand.
Thanks to The Chickasaw Nation, last Saturday was surely a memorable one for the children of Ada. The only downside is that kids will have to wait another year for the next fair.
