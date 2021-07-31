The Ada Arts Council recently announced it will host Taste of Ada Friday, October 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Waddell Vineyard, 11533 County Road 3570.The event will include a silent art auction, live music, and food, beer, and wine tasting. Tickets are $11.
Taste of Ada is sponsored by the Council, Off Main Tees, Waddell Vineyard, Happyland Music Alliance, The Kids Clinic, and Forget- Me-Not Floral.
To submit an application for vendor space or artist space, email adaartsok@gmail.com, or visit https://www.adaartsok.org/taste-of-ada.
