An Ada man who had an outstanding warrant through the Chickasaw Nation Tribal Court was arrested Friday after a high-speed pursuit.
The pursuit began in Ada on North Country Club Road when Ada Police Officer Kyle Power attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Gary Wayne Underwood.
Underwood reportedly fled driving north of Ada. The pursuit eventually wound its way to Konawa, then back toward Ada.
The vehicle pursuit ended when law Enforcement officers boxed in Underwood on a dead-end road near Sandy Creek Drive. Underwood then reportedly fled on foot but was captured a short time later by Chickasaw Lighthorse police and Ada police.
City of Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said police discovered three weapons and methamphetamine inside the vehicle that Underwood was driving.
Ada Police Sgt. Jussely Canada, and officers Veron Langley and Micah Mackey also took part in the pursuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.