Authorities positively identified the suspect in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting Thursday as 29-year-old Jeffrey Peterson, of Ada
An OSBI statement released Thursday said the agency’s investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story.
Authorities positively identified the suspect in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting Thursday as 29-year-old Jeffrey Peterson, of Ada
An OSBI statement released Thursday said the agency’s investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story.
Contact Carl Lewis at (580) 310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.