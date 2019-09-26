Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting

Authorities positively identified the suspect in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting Thursday as 29-year-old Jeffrey Peterson, of Ada.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

An OSBI statement released Thursday said the agency’s investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. 

Contact Carl Lewis at (580) 310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com

