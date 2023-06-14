Sundeen attended Murray State and received her associate’s degree in Art and Science and then continued to East Central University for her bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in human resources. She has been in the human resources field since 2017.
“I love education,” Sundeen said. “Working at a college has always been my goal, and this is the perfect fit. I’m excited to be back at my alma mater.”
Sundeen enjoys reading, game nights and spending time with her family. She loves traveling and traveled with Murray State’s Global Education Department as a student.
Sundeen’s goal to grow the human resources department at Murray State and make processes more efficient for all faculty and staff.
“We are excited to have Kalee join our team,” said Justin Cellum, Vice President of Business Affairs. “In a short amount of time, she has worked tirelessly to bring solutions that will optimize our HR practices to better serve our most valuable asset, our people.”
