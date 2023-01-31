Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said that as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, emergency personnel are on the scene at Roff City Lake where a submerged vehicle was discovered this afternoon.
"I have asked for the Chickasaw Lighthorse dive team to assist," Christian told The Ada News. "It does appear that the vehicle recently entered the lake. We do not know at this time if anyone is in the vehicle."
This is a developing story.
