WENATCHEE, Wash. – Benjamin Byrd (1888- 1892) would be proud of his fifth great-grandson, Luke Byrd, whose efforts to preserve and promote national parks in Washington state will continue long after he enrolls in college.
Harvard University awaits Byrd’s arrival in August where he will major in government/ international relations and economics. Upon earning his degree, he plans to pursue a doctorate in jurisprudence with a focus on legal issues facing First American tribal governments.
Before embarking across the nation from Wenatchee to Cambridge, Massachusetts, he will be busy with graduating high school in June and as a national officer with the National Society of Children of the American Revolution (CAR).
Byrd, a Chickasaw citizen, recently became interested in educating Washington residents on preserving, protecting and enjoying the three national parks in his state – Mount Rainier, Olympic and the North Cascades.
Olympic National Park is the most prestigious. It contains the only temperate rainforest in the United States and is recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a World Heritage Site.
Through firsthand experience, research and speaking with park rangers and environmental experts, Byrd developed a 20-minute PowerPoint presentation he formally presented to more than 30 groups and over 1,000 individuals concerning the parks.
“I get messages from
both concerned citizens and people interested in the presentation almost every day,” Byrd said. “I have shared the presentation, my notes, information and research so others may take over when I attend college.”
He has been hiking trails with his father, Chad, and brother, James, “since I could walk,” he said with a chuckle. Between the exhilaration of exploring new environs and breathtaking vistas, he has been disappointed witnessing patrons disrupt the ecosystem. It is what inspired Byrd to act.
“There are certain etiquettes and behaviors that should be followed in national parks or on any land that is hiked and explored, for that matter,” he explained. “I have seen people feeding wild animals. I know it is tempting, but it leads to a dependence on humans and aggression by the animals. I have seen hikers leave established trails and go through the bush, litter and even take items from parks that should be left for others to enjoy and admire.”
Another matter is parkgoers hiking with domesticated pets, which is fine as long as parks are animal friendly and allow the activity, but it also changes the ecosystem in such a way wild animals may avoid inviting habitat or encroach on areas they would naturally avoid.
Something for everyone
At 18, Byrd is in peak physical condition. An aspect he most enjoys about national parks is the opportunity to partake in them even if one suffers physical limitations.
“In my presentation, I
discuss many who suffer knee pain from exerting themselves physically. Most parks will have information that provide easy trails without water crossings or abrupt elevation climbs,” Byrd said. “I always advise hikers to ask park rangers or park employees about trails most favorable to people with limitations. They will be happy to direct you.”
Performing internet searches to find topography information on the park of their choice will also equip people with information to make hiking decisions, he noted, adding some of most traveled trails provide the best sightseeing experiences.
“I advise people to hike with a companion. There is safety in numbers. If someone in your party injures themselves, a partner can tend to it or call for help. My experience is very pleasant hiking in groups because you can enjoy the park’s beauty and share it with others.”
A major concern for national parks is 350 million people visit them annually with most parks operating on a budget of only a few million dollars. There are 63 sites with “National Park” as part of the proper name, but 424 parks stretch across America and four territories encompassing 84 million acres of property.
“It is fundamentally important for citizens to donate and provide funding for these sites to be properly maintained,” Byrd explained. “Park visitors will pay a small fee, but it just isn’t enough, and donations are always welcome.”
The Byrd family has been hiking for years, and Byrd’s mother,
Carrie, accompanies her husband and children on excursions. She also has home-schooled Luke and his younger brother.
And, for this Chickasaw family, exploration is not confined to the United States.
“My family hiked to the base camp of Annapurna in the Himalayas of Nepal. We took the Poonhill side up,” Byrd said. Annapurna is a mountain situated in the Annapurna Mountain range of Gandaki Province. It is the 10th highest mountain in the world at more than 26,500 feet. It is named for the Hindu goddess of food and nourishment. The family did not summit the mountain, but Byrd said it was a week’s hike into base camp.
Engaged world traveler
Byrd’s interest in world affairs, government and economics is linked to his excursions and blossomed with visits to Serbia, Bosnia and Croatia. All three countries share a common language.
Located in Europe near the Adriatic Sea, religious, economic, racial and economic tensions between the factions spilled over in 1992 and war ensued. When peace accords ended violence in 1995, more than 100,000 people had died and more than 2 million citizens were displaced.
Byrd has spent time with families afflicted with wartime memories. Troubling economic times in addition to religious differences provided the perfect climate for war – a conflict haunting citizens with emotional consternation and suspicion to this day.
Byrd saw a correlation of the situations faced in this Eastern European region and those faced between tribal nations and American colonists. “In both situations, it came down to diverse cultural belief systems and viewpoints on economics. The inability for trusted communication and acceptance of differences often leads to war.
“Staying with overseas families helped me to understand how war affects people. I decided the best thing I can do is devote myself and educate myself, so I can be effective at offering solutions,” Byrd said.
“I want to help solve the unique problems similar to those that fractured these countries and nations. During my stay, I listened to their stories and experiences. These cultural and economic problems must be debated, and solutions found,” Byrd said.
His bachelor’s degree will come first, then tribal law. “After that, I can contribute
to solving problems internationally,” he said. The 2020 U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma reestablishing territorial boundaries for the Muscogee Nation, which was applied to the Chickasaw Nation through a decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal appeals in 2021, along with legal proceedings which have weakened the Indian Child Welfare Act, are most pressing for Byrd.
Byrd chose Harvard because it is growing its Native American and Indigenous Studies program. It offers expert teaching in areas that both First American tribes and international communities face.
Despite his busy schedule, Byrd plans to make another pilgrimage to Tishomingo to attend the 2023 Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival in October, this time as an adult tribal citizen. Byrd’s favorite activities are the church service with a traditional dinner and playing stickball.
