The Stratford HS April students of the month are Grace Wright, Say’De Needham, Hunter Morton, and Cale Stevens. Students are nominated and selected based on the following criteria: Attendance, Scholarship, Leadership, School Spirit, Personality, and Attitude.
Stratford names students of the month
