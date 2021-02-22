ADA [ndash] Mr. Pursiville passed away at the age of 79 years old, on Feb. 16, 2021. He was born Aug. 11, 1941, in Ada to Mary and Nolan Pursiville. Nolan married Tommie Sue Pursiville. She proceeded him in death on April 19, 2000. He worked for Collins Lumber for 20 years and was a long-ter…