As of the Monday, Feb. 22, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 419,853 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these, 4,203 have died; 15,053 are active; and 400,597 have recovered. On Monday, 22 additional deaths from Jan. 1-16 were identified to report, including one Cherokee County female in the 50-64 age group.
Monday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 797.
Pontotoc County was listed as having 4,860 total cases. Of these, 45 have died; 174 are active; and 4,605 have recovered.
Hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/resources-recommendations/hospital-surge-plan.html, which is published evenings Monday through Friday.
Residents can register online to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
