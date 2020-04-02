A Starbucks spokesperson has confirmed to The Ada News that the popular coffee purveyor is coming to Ada this fall.
"Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new, 2,100 sq. ft. location at Lonnie Abbott Blvd. and Mississippi Ave. in Ada this fall," the spokesperson said Thursday by email.
Construction is already underway on the location.
