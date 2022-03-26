Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a standoff at Tanglewood Terrace Apartments, 1100 E. 18th St. A man has barricaded himself inside an apartment and is possibly armed with a gun.
Standoff at Tanglewood Terrace
Mike Arie
