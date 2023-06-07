TISHOMINGO, Okla. — Dillon Sparks, a fourth-generation rancher from Hennepin, Oklahoma, has been appointed by Governor Stitt and confirmed by the Senate to a seven-year term as the newest member of the Murray State College Board of Regents.
“It’s an honor to serve as a Regent for Murray State College,” Sparks said. “Murray State is doing great things. I’m grateful for the opportunity to provide support as they work to accomplish their goals.
Sparks will serve as a regent for seven years (one term), and will have the option to be reappointed for a second term in 2030. He was previously approved to fill an unexpired one-year term last year and served as the 2022-23 Murray State College Foundation Representative.
“Attending the Oklahoma Senate Confirmation Hearing for Regent Sparks was an honor and privilege,” said Dr. Tim Faltyn, Murray State College President. “His leadership has been instrumental for our recent successes, and we appreciate his service.”
Regent Sparks is a Murray State College alum and went on to Oklahoma State University for a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a master’s in ruminant nutrition.
“Regent Sparks treasures the value of higher education,” said Suzie Brewster, Murray State College Board of Regents Chair. “He is able to utilize his knowledge and agricultural background to ensure that our students get their fundamentals from the best higher education institution in southern Oklahoma.”
He manages the Sparks Ranch, located in Carter and Murray counties in Oklahoma, and is a volunteer firefighter with the Hennepin Volunteer Fire Department. Sparks and his wife, Katie, live on the Sparks Ranch near Hennepin, Oklahoma with their three children.
