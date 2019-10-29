Sooner Stop armed robbery suspect at-large

Authorities are actively searching for a suspect who robbed Sooner Stop convenience store in Byng at gunpoint.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing a red ski mask, black pants and a black sweater with a red undershirt. Witnesses told police the suspect was armed with a black, medium-sized semiautomatic pistol, and fled northbound on Broadway
Pontotoc County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Sooner Stop on north Broadway in Byng around 9 p.m. after a caller reported the store had just been robbed.
This is a developing story. The Ada News will provide more information as it becomes available.
