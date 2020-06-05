Snoasis takes a stand

A popular Ada snow cone stand has hung a large Black Lives Matter sign on the front of its building and is shutting down early to allow employees to participate in and show support for today's planned protest.
"Black Lives Matter is an important thing for everyone to know," Snoasis staffer Chrislyn Cool said. "They need to know that our business as a whole supports the movement. Even today, as the protests are going on, we are closing our business so our employees can go and protest and march with the Black Lives Matter movement."
Black Lives Matter marches, rallies and protests have spring up globally after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody.
"We feel it's important to keep the sign up to show our support," Cool added.
