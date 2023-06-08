Sidewalk improvements on the east side of Wintersmith Park are set to begin this week as crews remove the old sidewalks and replace them with new 8-feet wide sidewalks.
This is the second phase of the sidewalk replacement project that began south of the dam in late 2021. This project will replace 2,800 feet of sidewalk.
This project is funded by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and is scheduled for completion in 90 days (weather permitting). Crews will temporarily stop work over the 4th of July holiday weekend.
