The Kids Clinic is pleased to announce Dr. Anthony Shelton as its newest primary care pediatrician. Shelton, who has worked in and around the healthcare industry most of his adult life, will begin seeing patients in July.
“I started out as a certified nurse’s aide,” Shelton said. “It was quite a journey from there to becoming a registered nurse, and then becoming a physician, having finished my residency. I’ve always enjoyed engaging directly with people, and I have felt the need to try many roles in direct patient care. I think that made my decision to study in the field of medicine, and become a doctor, that much easier.”
Shelton graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center College of Medicine in May 2019 and finished his residency in June 2023. As a first-time physician, he joins a team of highly-respected, experienced providers at The Kids Clinic.
“This will be my first job as a physician outside of my four years of residency for Internal Medicine and Pediatrics,” Shelton said. “I’m very excited to join the same practice as my own primary care physicians, in addition to many of the great physicians I’ve known growing up prior to medical school. I am very honored to have been considered for this position and I’m ready to see what I can help achieve for the young people of this community.”
Shelton didn’t have to look further than his own family while contemplating a career in the field of health care.
“My mother is a special education teacher for a local school system and my father is a registered nurse for The Clinic,” Shelton said. “My grandfather was a physician in Ada. However, he unfortunately passed away when my mother was still young. She often spoke of how he helped so many in the community. Of course, I grew up seeing how successful my father has been as a registered nurse for a primary care clinic.”
Before finishing his residency, Shelton worked in the emergency room as a registered nurse for Mercy Hospital of Ada, at that time known as Valley View Regional Hospital. He also served as an ER nurse in the OU Children’s Hospital while attending medical school. Those fast-paced work environments helped shape his outlook as a physician.
“Sometimes as providers we have to prioritize time, which is the most important thing we can offer our patients,” Shelton said. “I will never willingly abuse the time of my patients and promise that every patient will be heard. Sometimes it takes time to reach goals, and that’s the most valuable thing I have learned.”
Shelton’s wife, Debora, also works in the local healthcare field. They are happy to be back home in Ada near close family and friends. Shelton points to the benefits of living and working in a smaller community versus a congested metropolitan area.
“One of the biggest complaints I heard over and over again in the city was how often care is spread over multiple providers,” Shelton said. “Patients aren’t as able to follow up with the same provider twice. Being able to see a provider who you have an established relationship with is very important in order to accomplish the best possible outcome for the patient.”
The Kids Clinic serves young patients in two locations in Ada, on Arlington Street and Country Club Road. Shelton will begin his practice on Arlington with longtime Ada pediatrician Dr. Tawfik Ramadan and Allyn Ross, APRN-CNP.
“There are many exceptional pediatricians in Ada,” Shelton said. “I have personally known some of them for many years and they provide excellent care. I hope to continue building on the great legacies they have started.”
