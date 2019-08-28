State Highway 99S is currently closed in both directions near the intersection of County Road 1620, approximately 2.5 miles south of Ada, due to an injury accident.
Authorities are working to render aid to two individuals injured in the wreck. One patient has been transported to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center. The other is being airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital.
The identities of those involved and the extent of their injuries have not yet been released.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
