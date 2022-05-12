Elga Harper is in custody, charged with raping a woman in her 70s.
On 5/4/2022 around 5:00 p.m., Officers responded to a call at a home near 51st and Memorial in the Regency Park neighborhood.
The victim, a woman in her 70s, reported that her handyman, Elga Harper, beat her and sexually assaulted her in the residence.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with extremely serious injuries to her head, face and body.
Elga Harper was taken into custody near 39th and Harvard, on Tuesday.
Harper is charged with:
- 1st Degree Rape x 2
- Kidnapping
- 1st Degree Robbery
- Aggravated Assault and Battery
- Assault and Battery by Means Likely to Produce Death
This is an arrest, not a conviction.
