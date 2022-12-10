A man with several felony warrants out of Texas was arrested Saturday afternoon at the conclusion of a high-speed pursuit.
The pursuit began in Stratford when Stratford police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Nissan Sentra traveling at a speed of 66 miles-per-hour in a posted 45 mph zone, according to Pontotoc County Deputy Ashley Trower.
The driver failed to stop and continued east on state Highway 19 into Pontotoc County traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph.
"Deputy Gabe Jones attempted a roadblock just east of Pickett in which the (driver of the) vehicle failed to yield, driving into oncoming traffic," Trower said. "The (driver) continued traveling east on SH 19 onto SH 3W. (He) then made a U-turn on 3W and began traveling westbound reaching speeds of about 110 mph, Trower said.
Deputy Trower, Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Officer Austin McBride and Stratford police officers were able to box the vehicle in approximately 2 miles west of County Road 3510.
Trower ordered the driver out of the vehicle at gunpoint. The driver complied and was taken into custody.
The driver, Thai Elijah Thonginh, has warrants out of Texas for sexual assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and probation violation.
A male passenger, Edgar Maqueda, was also taken into custody on suspicion of possession of CDS.
Sheriff John Christian said deputies seized approximately $10,000 in cash from the vehicle, an open container of alcohol and a small amount of marijuana.
