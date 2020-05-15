Updated Friday 3:40 p.m.: The main area of concern for severe weather in Oklahoma has moved farther south, and Ada is now on the edge of the marginal risk area. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the next hour or two. The main threat through 6 p.m. is localized flooding.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for portions of extreme western Arkansas, southern Oklahoma, and northern Texas. The watch includes the Ada area. The watch is for Friday afternoon and evening until 10 p.m.
A threat of severe weather returns Friday night to the Ada area.
"For the Ada area, severe potential is highest sometime late in the afternoon into the evening hours," meteorologist Erin Maxwell at the National Weather Service in Norman, said. "Ada has more of a damaging wind threat than hail. The tornado threat is pretty low. We're not expecting too much in the way of tornadoes."
Flooding is a possibility as well.
"There's also a heavy rain potential with some of these storms," Maxwell said. "It could lead to some localized flooding.
Maxwell said the area with the highest potential for very large hail was farther west.
"We are expecting another round of large hail and high winds," Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier said. "We are hopeful that the tornado threat will remain in the very low category."
Letellier said timing for the storms is generally after 9 p.m. Letellier said the Pontotoc County emergency Operations Center will open if required.
"All citizens should identify a location to use as a safe area should storms become tornadic, or very high winds occur," Letellier said.
The forecast for Friday afternoon for Ada calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m., with cloudy skies and a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The Friday night forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, and some of the storms could be severe. Chance of precipitation is 70%, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.