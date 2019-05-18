A cluster of severe thunderstorms rolled through the Pontotoc County area Saturday morning, May. 18. The storms brough heavy downpours, a tornado warning, and several reports of downed power lines.

J.A. Richardson Loop at Reeves Road was blocked by a downed power lines. Ada fire department and power companies responded, and traffic was redirected.

The threat of severe weather continues for Saturday, and again for Monday.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

