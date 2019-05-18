A cluster of severe thunderstorms rolled through the Pontotoc County area Saturday morning, May. 18. The storms brough heavy downpours, a tornado warning, and several reports of downed power lines.
J.A. Richardson Loop at Reeves Road was blocked by a downed power lines. Ada fire department and power companies responded, and traffic was redirected.
The threat of severe weather continues for Saturday, and again for Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.