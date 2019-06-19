Severe thunderstorms ripped through the Ada area early Wednesday morning, downing trees and power lines, leaving more than 15,000 residences without electric power.
"The first thunderstorm warning was issued at 1:35 a.m." said Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier. "The storms were moving at 55 to 60 miles per hour, which is a sign of potentially high straight-line winds. The storms produced gusts of 70-80 mph winds."
OG&E's System Watch website indicated that a large number of customers in the region remained without power into mid morning, including 6674 in Ada, 4505 in Pauls Valley, 543 in Byng, 169 in Stratford, 152 in Konawa, and 76 in Stonewall.
City of Ada crews were busy cleaning up after the storm. Particularly hard hit was Rosedale Cemetery, where crews uses a dump truck and a front end loader to remove tree limbs from the roadway.
Authorities cautioned the public to beware of any downed power lines, as they may be energized even if they appear dormant, and to call authorities about any downed electrical lines.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight chance of rain for Wednesday and Wednesday night. The Ada area is on the far edge of a marginal risk area for additional severe weather.
