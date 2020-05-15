Seth Wadley Chevrolet Buick of Ada donated a massive banner showing photos of Ada High School's graduating seniors.
The banner was installed on the south wall of Ada High School's Cougar Activity Center Thursday by Eric Strickland of Superior Signs.
"I noticed that ... Davis had done senior pictures downtown, so we decided to work with Brian Harwell here at the school, because he and I have worked together before," Seth Wadley General Manager Robbie Birney said. "I wanted to do something to memorialize the students. At the time we decided to do this, we really didn't know if they were going to be able to have a graduation. I wanted to do something so they could come up and see themselves."
Birney didn't stop with the enormous banner.
"We also have t-shirts and yard signs being made with their pictures so they can do this at their homes," Birney said.
Birney said he worked out the details for the banner, shirts and signs with Strickland, but declined to say how much the entire package cost the dealership.
"Eric is a good customer of mine," Birney said, "We got together and figured everything out and got it all together."
Graduation plans around the country have been delayed or canceled entirely due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Ada High School has scheduled a tentative graduation ceremony for June 16.
