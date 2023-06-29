The Ada Lions Club and the seniors at the Irving Community Center were paid a special visit by Oklahoma Senator James Lankford and his wife Cindy Lankford, Tuesday.
Senator Lankford was one of the guest speakers at the Ada Lions Club meeting and before the meeting started he chatted with many of the seniors eating lunch at the community center. The other guest speaker was the Lions Club District Governor Verdana Stephens who was there to conduct the officer installation ceremony.
The Lions Club for those who don’t know is the largest service organization in the world. The club takes on many projects that benefit their community and have been doing so since 1917. With around 48 thousand clubs around the world, The Lions Club has served many different communities in need. The Ada Lions Club branch has already been serving Ada in many ways and over the years they have accomplished so much for the community. They have “Adopt a Highway” where members clean two miles of highway, they provide 500 dollar scholarships to students at East Central, and right now they are working on funding for a new “music park” in Wintersmith. Tuesday was a special day for the club not only because of Senator Lankford’s visit but also because it was the day that the new officers and board members would be sworn in.
Lunch was served to all the seniors and Lions club members who were there. Lankford came soon after with his wife and spent most of their time talking with locals. One senior in particular stopped Lankford and thanked him for all he’s done in congress.
“He’s just doing a marvelous job,” said Tom Stephens, one of the seniors that talked to Lankford. The rest of the seniors at the community center echoed the same praise. Senator Lankford said, “They’ve been very encouraging, lots of people here are active people who pray for the country and a lot have stopped me and said ‘hey I pray for you all the time.’”
Besides praise Lankford was also given some advice on what he should do when he gets back to congress not just from the seniors but from Lions Club members too.
The Lions Club meeting started at noon and after a few members’ announcements, Lankford was brought up to the podium to speak. He started off by telling the members of the club the situation at the southern border. Lankford is actually a part of the Border Management Subcommittee and says that he has noticed a shift.
Lankford said that non-spanish speakers are crossing the border more than ever. Immigrants from West Africa, Pakistan, China and other countries are coming through the southern border seeking asylum. Lankford said that under the Biden Administration, they are only finger-printing and releasing these immigrants into the country with an asylum court date set three to five years later. During this time we have no idea where they are and that is what Lankford is trying to fix. Lankford said that he along with other congressmen both republican and democrat are actively working together to solve this situation.
After some time Lankford asked the members of the group what they would like to see changed in America. Lots of talking points were discussed like what we can do about regulatory agencies, hostility toward political parties and how to get more republicans into universities and school boards. Lankford ended the speech by thanking the club for letting him speak, then the officer installation ceremony began.
The second guest speaker was the Lions Club District Governor Verdana Stephens who led the ceremony. Stephens had an array of multicolored bandanas, each symbolizing a position in the office.
“A rainbow is made of different colors…each one is exquisite however when they come together to form a rainbow and they become unequaled in beauty,” Stephens continued, “likewise, lions clubs are made up of many kinds of people…but joining a lions club a new member becomes a part of a colorful group of unequaled strength.”
The ceremony started and members who were elected would come up and have Stephens tie their bandana around their wrists. Only one bandana was not given out and that one was for the leaving president. Since last year’s Ada Lions Club President Dianna Drummond is serving again this year, there was no leaving president to give the bandana to. Besides bandanas, Stephens came with a plaque to honor Garmon Smith for his service as the Lions Club Secretary for eight years. The whole club is very hopeful that this year will be a good one for the Ada Lions Club and the Ada community.
