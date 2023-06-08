Two drivers escaped serious injury when a pickup towing a trailer with an ATV on it collided with a semi tractor trailer rig Thursday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 377 and Broadway in Byng.
The accident occurred just before 5 p.m. Both northbound lanes of the highway were closed while authorities investigated the crash and worked to clear the roadway.
Mercy EMS and Byng firefighters responded to the scene, but it neither of the drivers were found to be seriously injured. Pontotoc County Sheriff's deputies also assisted in traffic control.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report was not yet available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.