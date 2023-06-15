A section of East 13th Street will close temporarily while city crews make improvements in the area.
East 13th Street between South Rennie and South Broadway will close Thursday, June 15 for approximately two weeks (weather permitting). Detour signs will be posted.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com
