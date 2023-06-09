KULLIHOMA – The 2023 Chikasha Ittafama (Chickasaw Reunion) might well be remembered as a Scribner family reunion since the top four shooters in youth and adult cornstalk competitions are related.
The family affair began early during the youth cornstalk shoot Saturday, May 6, when Evan Scribner took top honors with a score of 15. His cousin, Miles Scribner, was right on his heels with a score of 12 to take second place.
It was the spirit of competition that came alive among viewers of the competition who cheered on every scoring shot the cousins racked up.
Because of a sizable age difference, Evan, 13, was positioned about 35 yards from the cornstalks and Miles, 4, received some assistance from his father from about 10 yards. Evan is the son of Matt Scribner. Miles is the son of Andrew and Briana Scribner.
Two quick strikes from Evan late in the contest brought “ooohhhs” from spectators as his marksmanship was particularly good and, when the target was missed, it was usually just above the stake of cornwstalks.
Miles answered with a strike of his own going into the last phase of the contest which prompted cheers and applause from onlookers.
Archers used specialized
arrows for cornstalk competition. The projectile has a long metal tip that can pierce many stalks of corn. It is a way of racking up points. If an arrow penetrates five stalks, it is worth five points.
Two Chickasaw youth joined the fun for the first time.
Hawk Mater, 10, and Heloha Tate, 9, competed as well. Hawk is the daughter of renowned Chickasaw artist
Dustin Mater and his wife, Titi. Heloha is the son of internationally acclaimed classical music composer Jerod Tate.
When the dust cleared for adult competitors, Matt Scribner won the tournament, besting his father, Wayne, for top honors. Bill McBride finished third in the adult division, and Choctaw citizen Samantha Lopez was crowned
top women’s archer. Matt Scribner is a senior manager for the Chickasaw Nation Department of Commerce. Wayne Scribner is Chickasaw Nation Department of Community Services Secretary.
Additional winners of various competitions during the 2023 Chikasha Ittafama also were announced.
They include Bunky Impson, first place, and Richard Blue, second place in cornhole singles. In cornhole doubles, Trejan and Richard Blue took top honors while Gary Walker and Jonathan Fulsom finished second.
Chad Blue was victorious in single domino action with Trejan Blue finishing second. In double dominoes, Rick Walker and Virgil Walker finished in first place while Trejan and Chad Blue finished in second place.
In stickball competition adult team members taking first place were Sunzie Harrison, Chris Cruz, Myeka Bluford, Keri Cates and Elsa Munoz, Jordan Scott, Pat Jones, Michael Wallace, Tre Moore, Isaac Kemp, Derrick Marrett, Trey Baptist, Kyra Hornbuckle, Matt MacDonald, and Tim Underwood.
Participants who came away with horseshoe competition awards were Keisa Tiger and Belle Trevino, who finished second. The team of Terrance Jones and Bunky Impson took home first place trophies in the event. Youth Stickball Champions of the 2023 Chikasha Ittafama include Nokosi Harjo, Naomi Harjo, Brenlee Underwood, Jathan Walls, Jayden Jefferson, Brayden McGilloray Kyler Wallace, Elias Morgan, Everley Hamilton-Morgan, Kinley Alexander, Mila Davis, Roman John and coach Darnell Colbert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.