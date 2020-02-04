From Staff Reports
Here’s a list of area schools that will be closed Wednesday due to a possible winter storm and icy roads:
• Ada City Schools — Closed.
• Allen Public Schools — Closed.
• Byng Public Schools — Closed.
• Coalgate Public Schools — Closed.
• Konawa Public Schools: Closed through Friday. The district has been monitoring sick students for the past 1 1/2 weeks, and those numbers have spiked over the past couple of days, according to the KPS website. The possibility of a winter storm also played a role in the decision to close school for the rest of the week.
• Latta Public Schools — Closed.
* Monte Vista Academy — Closed.
• Roff Public Schools: Closed.
• Stonewall Public Schools — Closed.
• Stratford Public Schools — Closed.
• Tupelo Public Schools — Closed.
• Vanoss Public Schools — Closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.