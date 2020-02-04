From Staff Reports

Here’s a list of area schools that will be closed Wednesday due to a possible winter storm and icy roads:

• Ada City Schools — Closed.

• Allen Public Schools — Closed.

• Byng Public Schools — Closed.

• Coalgate Public Schools — Closed.

• Konawa Public Schools: Closed through Friday. The district has been monitoring sick students for the past 1 1/2 weeks, and those numbers have spiked over the past couple of days, according to the KPS website. The possibility of a winter storm also played a role in the decision to close school for the rest of the week.

• Latta Public Schools — Closed.

* Monte Vista Academy — Closed.

• Roff Public Schools: Closed.

• Stonewall Public Schools — Closed.

• Stratford Public Schools — Closed.

• Tupelo Public Schools — Closed.

• Vanoss Public Schools — Closed.

Eric Swanson can be contacted by email at eswanson@theadanews.com.

