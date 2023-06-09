As many high school students across Oklahoma prepare to graduate and look at the next steps, they may feel a nostalgia toward their high school and leaving their beloved mascot behind.
East Central University understands the significance of a mascot, particularly the Tiger, as there’s a saying at ECU: “Once A Tiger, Always A Tiger!” It’s a rallying cry for students and alumni alike.
At ECU, high school Tigers have a great opportunity to remain a Tiger in college with the “Once A Tiger, Always A Tiger” scholarship.
Oklahoma high school students with a tiger as their mascot may be eligible for $500 off tuition, just by being a Tiger! All the students have to do is apply to ECU and be enrolled as a new fulltime student for the fall 2023 semester.
Once admitted to ECU, students need to email ecutiger@ecok.edu and state they want the Once A Tiger Always A Tiger Scholarship.
For more information contact the Office of Admissions & Recruitment at 580-559-5628 or visit ecok.edu/OTAT.
