Voters in the City of Ada passed a sales tax renewal of the “Penny for our City” during Tuesday's election.

The one-cent sales tax saw only 558 voters turn out but those the did overwhelmingly approved the proposition 407 (72.94-percent) to 151 (27.06-percent).

The tax will help fund capital improvements to the Ada Sports Complex, Wintersmith Park, Glenwood Park, improvements to other area parks and the expansion of walking/biking trails.

The “Penny for our City” has raised more than $52 million dollars. The tax has provided the citizens of Ada with a new police station, a new fire station, Main Street upgrades, Irving Community/Senior Center, the Ada Sports Complex, and Wintersmith and Glenwood Aquatic Centers.

The sales tax extension will expire in fifteen years.

